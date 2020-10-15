UrduPoint.com
Thailand Govt Declares Emergency To Curb Anti-govt Protests

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:32 AM

Thailand govt declares emergency to curb anti-govt protests

The student-led anti-govt move has been on the streets to demand resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for last three months.

BANGKOK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) The government of Thailand declared a state of emergency to control anti-regime protests, the latest reports said on Thursday.

The students continued to protest against the government for last three months and demanded resignation of country’s premier Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Several protestors and activists including several political leaders took to the streets.

The government also imposed a ban on large gatherings saying that it was important to ‘maintain peace and stability’ in the country.

“It’s extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order,” state television reported.

