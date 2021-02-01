Thailand Has No Plans to Boost Security at Border With Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Thailand has no plans to beef up security at its border with Myanmar amid a coup in the neighboring country, Thailand's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning raid. A one-year state of emergency was declared in Maynmar after the coup. Myanmar's military earlier vowed to "take action" against alleged voter fraud in the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

The military said that it is committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the end of the state of emergency.

"No consequences for Thailand. The two border crossings were closed briefly this morning. They are open as usual soon after," the spokesman said.

He also said Thailand did not plan to increase the number of troops at the border with Myanmar.

"No action on Thailand's part. We hope that the situation will return to normal soon and peace for the Myanmar people," he added.