Thailand Has 'strong Plan' To Handle US Tariffs, Hopes To Negotiate: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Thailand has a "strong plan" to handle swingeing new trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and hopes to negotiate a reduction, the prime minister said Thursday.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government would take steps to mitigate the impact of the 36 percent levy announced by Washington as part of sweeping tariffs that have sent global markets reeling.
Trump escalated his trade war on Wednesday with 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.
Southeast Asian countries with a significant trade surplus with the United States came in for harsh treatment, with Vietnam being hit with a 46 percent tariff and Cambodia 49 percent.
"We have a strong plan," Paetongtarn told reporters.
"We have prepared several steps, including sending our permanent secretary to talk with them... I think we can still negotiate."
Trump dubbed his announcement "Liberation Day", saying it would bring wealth to the US, but allies immediately criticised the move and markets took fright.
Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the government was not surprised to be hit with tariffs, though the level was higher than anticipated.
"We have to negotiate with understanding, not aggressive talk, but we have to talk which products they feel are unfair and we have to see wheather we can adjust," he said in a video interview posted online.
Finance ministry officials will meet to discuss steps to mitigate the immediate impact, he said, as well as drawing up guidelines for future negotiations.
Paetongtarn, whose father Thaksin Shinawatra came to power as Thai PM in the wake of the late 1990s Asian financial crisis, hosts her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.
The pair will hold talks ahead of a summit on Friday of the BIMSTEC group of mostly South Asian countries plus Thailand and Myanmar, whose junta chief is making a rare foreign trip to attend.
Recent Stories
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad presents credentials to UN Secretary-General5 minutes ago
-
Quake-hit Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit5 minutes ago
-
South Koreans anxious, angry as court to rule on impeached president5 minutes ago
-
Thailand has 'strong plan' to handle US tariffs, hopes to negotiate: PM5 minutes ago
-
Athletics world watching as 'Grand Slam Track' prepares for launch15 minutes ago
-
American Neilson Powless fools Visma to win Across Flanders7 hours ago
-
WHO facing $2.5-bn gap even after slashing budget: report7 hours ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attacks south of Khartoum kill 85 in one week: activists7 hours ago
-
US stocks fall ahead of Trump tariff announcement, Tesla drops8 hours ago
-
US stocks advance ahead of looming Trump tariffs8 hours ago
-
France Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'8 hours ago
-
American Neilson Powless fools Visma to win Around Flanders8 hours ago