MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Thailand is hosting an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of India, China and some member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Vietnam - on the crisis in Myanmar.

Key ASEAN members are boycotting the meeting as it is expected to be attended by the foreign minister of the military-installed government of Myanmar.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to an armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police.

Ever since, explosions of improvised devices and landmines planted on roads have become a regular occurrence in some of the regions of the country.

ASEAN is a union of 10 Southeast Asian states, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. It currently includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.