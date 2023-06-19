UrduPoint.com

Thailand Hosts Informal Meeting Of ASEAN, India, China On Myanmar With Junta's Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Thailand Hosts Informal Meeting of ASEAN, India, China on Myanmar With Junta's Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Thailand is hosting an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of India, China and some member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Vietnam - on the crisis in Myanmar.

Key ASEAN members are boycotting the meeting as it is expected to be attended by the foreign minister of the military-installed government of Myanmar.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to an armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police.

Ever since, explosions of improvised devices and landmines planted on roads have become a regular occurrence in some of the regions of the country.

ASEAN is a union of 10 Southeast Asian states, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. It currently includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Topics

India Police Thailand China Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam February Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

15 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

50 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.