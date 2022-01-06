Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday imposed a three-month ban on pork exports, hoping to curb rising pork prices which have reached over 200 baht (about 5.96 U.S. dollars) per kilogram

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Thailand's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday imposed a three-month ban on pork exports, hoping to curb rising pork prices which have reached over 200 Baht (about 5.96 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram.

The ban, effective from Jan. 6 to April 5, is part of the three-phase measures of the government's plans to address the soaring pork price problem.

The other two measures include the promotion of more local maize production in order to be less dependent on imported swine feed and raising farm standards to prevent animal disease.

Additionally, farmers and traders who raise or export more than 500 pigs, including firms with a cold storage warehouse keeping more than five tons of pork are ordered to report their current stocks and prices to the Internal Trade Department.

The Ministry of Commerce also demanded that labels of pork retail prices be clearly displayed at all markets, hoping to control vendors from jacking up the price.

In 2021, around 18 million pigs were supplied to the domestic market and 1 million were exported.

This year, domestic supply is expected to fall to 13 million. As a result, a potential shortfall of about 5 million swine for local consumption is expected, according to officials.