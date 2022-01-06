UrduPoint.com

Thailand Imposes 3-month Ban On Pork Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Thailand imposes 3-month ban on pork exports

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday imposed a three-month ban on pork exports, hoping to curb rising pork prices which have reached over 200 baht (about 5.96 U.S. dollars) per kilogram

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Thailand's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday imposed a three-month ban on pork exports, hoping to curb rising pork prices which have reached over 200 Baht (about 5.96 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram.

The ban, effective from Jan. 6 to April 5, is part of the three-phase measures of the government's plans to address the soaring pork price problem.

The other two measures include the promotion of more local maize production in order to be less dependent on imported swine feed and raising farm standards to prevent animal disease.

Additionally, farmers and traders who raise or export more than 500 pigs, including firms with a cold storage warehouse keeping more than five tons of pork are ordered to report their current stocks and prices to the Internal Trade Department.

The Ministry of Commerce also demanded that labels of pork retail prices be clearly displayed at all markets, hoping to control vendors from jacking up the price.

In 2021, around 18 million pigs were supplied to the domestic market and 1 million were exported.

This year, domestic supply is expected to fall to 13 million. As a result, a potential shortfall of about 5 million swine for local consumption is expected, according to officials.

Related Topics

Exports Price April Stocks Market Commerce All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country H ..

Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country Head

6 minutes ago
 Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking T ..

Aisam, Alexander victorious in ATP World Ranking Tennis pre-quarterfinal

2 minutes ago
 UK car sector stalls on Covid, semiconductor short ..

UK car sector stalls on Covid, semiconductor shortage

2 minutes ago
 Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-1 ..

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19: Gabon coach

2 minutes ago
 Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Ch ..

Tangi Inter-Club Badminton Tournament begins in Charsadda

2 minutes ago
 Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War co ..

Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competition ends

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.