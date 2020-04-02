UrduPoint.com
Thailand Introduces Curfew Starting Friday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Thu 02nd April 2020

Thailand has established a curfew from 10:00 p.m to 04:00 a.m. local time (15:00 to 21:00 GMT) across the entire territory starting on Friday to stop the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Thailand has established a curfew from 10:00 p.m to 04:00 a.m. local time (15:00 to 21:00 GMT) across the entire territory starting on Friday to stop the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday.

"To fight the spread of the coronavirus, starting April 3 and until further notice a curfew from 22:00 to 04:00 is introduced throughout the territory of the Kingdom of Thailand," the prime minister said in a televised address to the country.

To date, Thailand has confirmed 1,771 COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

