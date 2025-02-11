Thailand Jails Myanmar Man For Throwing A Puppy Into Sea
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A Thai court sentenced a Myanmar man to 15 days in jail without parole over his act of repeatedly throwing a puppy into the sea.
Thi Ha Aung, 19, was sentenced on Monday after a video showing the man repeatedly throwing the puppy into the sea went viral on the internet recently, according to The Nation daily.
The incident happened in late 2023.
Watchdog Thailand Foundation, a non-profit animal welfare organization, had filed a police complaint of animal torture against the man.
Thi was found by the police in Thailand’s southern Chumphon province. When questioned, he claimed that he was trying to wash the dog.
His visa was also revoked and he is set to be deported to Myanmar.
Recent Stories
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
More Stories From World
-
Thailand jails Myanmar man for throwing a puppy into sea6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining26 minutes ago
-
Gucci owner Kering says sales, profit plunged in 202436 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive orders for steel, aluminum tariffs to start March 121 hour ago
-
World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit1 hour ago
-
Playgrounds come alive again with Brazil school phone ban1 hour ago
-
Duterte's future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off2 hours ago
-
'So fast': NY subway shove survivor captures commuter fears2 hours ago
-
US prosecutors ordered to drop New York mayor corruption case: reports2 hours ago
-
US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount2 hours ago
-
Could a climate megaproject cloud Chile's unparalleled views of universe?2 hours ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US2 hours ago