UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Links Bangkok Bombs To Southern Insurgents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:36 PM

Thailand links Bangkok bombs to southern insurgents

Small bombs that rattled Bangkok as Thailand hosted world powers last week have been tied to insurgents from the conflict-hit south, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, as police hunt more suspects after arresting two men

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Small bombs that rattled Bangkok as Thailand hosted world powers last week have been tied to insurgents from the conflict-hit south, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday, as police hunt more suspects after arresting two men.

There were at least nine successful or attempted bomb blasts on Friday which left four people wounded as the city hosted top diplomats including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The attacks occurred as anger grows over the recent arrest of a rebel suspect from the Muslim-majority south, who was found in a coma at an army camp where rights groups have documented allegations of torture.

A preliminary army-led probe said Abdulloh Esormusor, 34, could have been suffocated.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that last week's blasts were "linked to a southern group".

"We have to investigate how they travelled, where they obtained the bombs," he said.

Former junta leader turned civilian premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said later Tuesday there were nine suspects at large.

"An investigation is still ongoing to bring them to justice," he said.

Two men from a southern province were arrested last week just hours after wires and ball bearings were found in an inactive device outside Thai police headquarters.

Prayut, who is also the defence minister, is travelling to the south Wednesday on a previously scheduled trip.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister World Army Police Thailand China Bangkok From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Minister of State receives outgoing EU Ambassador

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$60.54 a barrel ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend OI ..

3 minutes ago

Parliament starts discussion on the situation in I ..

2 minutes ago

Car market slowdown 'threatens jobs at Bosch'

2 minutes ago

Govt takes measures for GB's uplift: Parliamentary ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.