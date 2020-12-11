UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand May Resume Visa-Free Entry For Tourists, But With Mandatory Quarantine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

Thailand May Resume Visa-Free Entry for Tourists, But With Mandatory Quarantine - Reports

Thailand's government might grant visa exemptions for foreign tourists from 66 countries with an extension in the allowed period of stay from 30 to 45 days, taking into account the 14-day quarantine requirement the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing a governmental source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Thailand's government might grant visa exemptions for foreign tourists from 66 countries with an extension in the allowed period of stay from 30 to 45 days, taking into account the 14-day quarantine requirement the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing a governmental source.

The foreign ministry's representative, Tanee Sangrat, told the media outlet that earlier this week, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered the foreign office to consider easing restrictions on foreigners arriving in the country after he had received a related proposal from the country's home ministry in a bid to boost the coronavirus-battered national economy from the tourism sector.�

Under the proposal, free-visa entry to Thailand will be granted to foreigners from three groups of countries, with the first one including 56 states with a 30-day allowed period of stay. The second group compromises Russia, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Mongolia and Laos, which have a maximum of a 30-day stay under the regulations of the Thai government, Sangrat explained.

The countries from the third group, namely, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Peru have bilateral agreements with the Thail authorities on a maximum of a 90-day period of stay.

However, Thailand will keep the visa-free entry regime for arrivals from the border states of Myanmar and Cambodia due to the high circulation of the COVID-19 on their territories.

Sangrat added that the group of 56 countries will be the first to be granted visa-free entry resumption and related the visa exemption extension from 30 to 45 days. Decisions on other groups of states will be made later, he specified, adding, that the resolution on the matter will be valid until September 30, 2021.

Notably, earlier in September, the Thai government approved a plan for issuing long-stay visas for tourists launched in October, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 270 days. The scheme is also to be in effect until September 30 of the next year.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office Thailand Russia Hong Kong Macau Bangkok Argentina Brazil Myanmar Peru Chile Cambodia Laos Mongolia Vietnam September October Visa Border Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 694 recove ..

11 minutes ago

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal O ..

1 minute ago

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec ..

1 minute ago

WASA to implement water waste treatment plan

1 minute ago

Cuba to Establish Single Exchange Rate System Star ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.