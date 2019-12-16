UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand May Seek Free Trade Agreement With UK After Tories Election Win - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Thailand May Seek Free Trade Agreement With UK After Tories Election Win - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Thailand will explore the possibility of establishing a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom following Friday's historic election win for Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, which looks to have paved the way for the completion of Brexit next year, Thai media reported.

Auramon Supthaweethum, the director general of the Department of Trade Negotiations for the Thai Ministry of Commerce, said that her organization will now weigh up the potential benefits and drawbacks of establishing a free trade agreement with the UK, the Thai PBS broadcaster reported. Brexit will also prompt Thailand to potentially revise ongoing Thai-EU trade agreement negotiations, particularly regarding the export of chicken.

Securing a new trade deal with the United Kingdom is a top priority for the Thai Ministry of Commerce, given that the UK is one of Thailand's most significant trading partners in Europe. In the first 10 months of 2019, Thai-UK trade totaled $5.28 billion, with exports from Thailand comprising $3.

28 billion of this total, although this number is down 4.7 percent compared to last year amid Brexit uncertainty, the broadcaster reported.

The director general also stated that the recent rise in the value of pound sterling was a sign of positive market trends, and that Thailand will seek to strike a new deal before the end of 2020, when the existing legislation will no longer be applicable, the broadcaster reported. Pound sterling has been trading at 3 percent higher against the US Dollar since the election.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a historic victory at the polls, as the Tories won 365 of a possible 650 seats in the House of Commons. Johnson's campaign, which rested on the fundamental promise of getting Brexit done, resonated with UK voters and the Conservatives won many seats in Constituencies that had previously voted for Labour for decades. Johnson will seek to agree a withdrawal agreement with the EU by January 31, while existing trade rules will remain in place until the end of 2020.

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Thailand Exports Dollar Europe United Kingdom Brexit January 2019 2020 Market Commerce Media From Agreement Top Billion Labour

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

11 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

13 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

37 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.