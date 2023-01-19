UrduPoint.com

Thailand Needs Over 9,000 Tourism Workers To Cope With Influx Of Travelers - Ministry

Published January 19, 2023

Thailand Needs Over 9,000 Tourism Workers to Cope With Influx of Travelers - Ministry

Thailand's tourism industry needs more than 9,000 workers to cope with the huge number of foreign arrivals, the country's labor ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Thailand's tourism industry needs more than 9,000 workers to cope with the huge number of foreign arrivals, the country's labor ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry analyzed labor demands of 32,359 tourism operators across 60 provinces.

The results showed that nearly 1,817 businesses needed 9,763 workers to deal with the influx of foreign tourists, Labor Minister Boonchob Suttamanaswong was cited as saying by Bangkok Post newspaper.

The minister noted that even more foreign guests are expected to arrive in Thailand in the near future and stressed the need for an immediate search for qualified personnel.

