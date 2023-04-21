UrduPoint.com

Thailand Open To Boost Astronomy Cooperation With Russia - Research Institute Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 03:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Thailand is willing to boost cooperation with Russia on astronomy while scaling up to space will be a multilateral consideration that they have to explore, Wiphu Rujopakarn, Deputy Director of National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, told Sputnik.

"At the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, we have actually Russians working at our institute," Rujopakarn said. "We're very open to hosting, organizing cooperation with Russia, very much so. And we look forward to making new contacts as well, exchanges, linkages."

Astronomy is an area that Russia is delivering immensely to the community, he said.

"I'm an astronomer, I studied distant galaxies. We appreciate the incoming data from Russia," he added.

All these scientific driven areas of cooperation is something that they can decide unilaterally within the institution, the official said.

"Scientific cooperation has no frontier whatsoever. But of course, scaling up to space is going to be a multilateral consideration that we have to explore," Rujopakarn said.

Rujopakarn spoke with Sputnik on the margins of the 38th annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

