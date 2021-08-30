Thailand Planning to Use Mix-and-Match COVID-19 Vaccines in Near Future - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Thai health authorities are considering the use of a mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine made of Sinovac and AstraZeneca in the near future to fend off new strains of coronavirus, the Disease Control Department (DCD) said on Monday.

"Soon we can switch from the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, which still prevail in our immunization program, to a new vaccination scheme. For those who have not yet received the shots, Sinovac will be used as the first dose, and AstraZeneca as the second," DCD's Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Director Chawetsan Namwat told reporters.

According to the health official, such a combination protects against new COVID-19 strains.

The doses will be administered within an interval of 12 weeks.

The mix-and-match vaccine has already been used in Thailand for two months to immunize healthcare workers, and volunteers who were in direct contact with COVID-19 patients. Pfizer vaccine is used as a booster shot.

Thailand initially aimed at vaccinating at least 70% of the 69 million population by the first quarter of 2022. Delays in the vaccination program have occurred mostly because the Thai AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturer had not managed to produce 60 million doses, which the government ordered in 2020, on time. Moreover, according to the protocol from AstraZeneca, only one-third of the output can be used domestically, while the remaining part must be exported.