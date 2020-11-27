UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Preorders 26Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Despite Efficacy Controversy

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Thailand Preorders 26Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Despite Efficacy Controversy

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Thai Ministry of Public Health signed a contract with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Friday to procure 26 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca's candidate vaccine, developed jointly with the University of Oxford, ran into controversy this week after the company announced that clinical trials showed two different levels of efficacy depending on the dosing regimen, averaging at 70 percent. Notably, the higher efficacy was achieved in volunteers who were administered a reduced dose by mistake.

"According to WHO standards, a coronavirus vaccine must have an average efficacy of over 50 percent. The efficacy of this vaccine is 70 percent on average, so it matches WHO requirements and is also very safe," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said at the signing ceremony, broadcast on national television.

The contract is for 26 million doses to cover 13 million people to be supplied by December 2021.

Thailand's cabinet earmarked $200 million for the vaccine procurement from AstraZeneca back last week, before the scandal around diverging efficiency results broke out.

According to the Thai prime minister, AstraZeneсa will begin the vaccine's production "in the nearest future." Under an agreement signed by the two sides last month, part of the production might be moved to Thailand.

The Thai authorities are also in talks with other developers of candidate vaccines, although Chan-o-cha said when announcing the contract on Thursday, that AstraZeneca's vaccine is best suited for Thailand's weather conditions as it can be stored in regular refrigeration temperatures from 2-8 degrees Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) while competitor vaccines require significantly lower temperatures of up to minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thailand is also underway developing its own candidate vaccine.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Thailand Scandal Company Oxford United Kingdom December TV From Cabinet Agreement Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

41 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

60 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

1 hour ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.