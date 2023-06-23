(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Thailand is prepared to start negotiations on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the support of Belarus, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Thai side also expressed readiness to start negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and wished to seek Belarus's support on this matter," the ministry said in a statement.

The issue was discussed during a meeting as part of a courtesy call by Belarusian Ambassador to Thailand Uladzimir Baravikou on Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks. The parties also exchanged views on various areas of bilateral cooperation, such as trade, investment, and tourism, according to the statement.

In November 2018, a memorandum on cooperation and expansion of comprehensive collaboration was signed between Thailand and the EAEU.