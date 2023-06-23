Open Menu

Thailand Ready To Discuss Free Trade Zone With EAEU With Minsk's Support - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Thailand Ready to Discuss Free Trade Zone With EAEU With Minsk's Support - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Thailand is prepared to start negotiations on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the support of Belarus, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Thai side also expressed readiness to start negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and wished to seek Belarus's support on this matter," the ministry said in a statement.

The issue was discussed during a meeting as part of a courtesy call by Belarusian Ambassador to Thailand Uladzimir Baravikou on Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks. The parties also exchanged views on various areas of bilateral cooperation, such as trade, investment, and tourism, according to the statement.

In November 2018, a memorandum on cooperation and expansion of comprehensive collaboration was signed between Thailand and the EAEU.

Related Topics

Thailand Belarus November 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

2 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

3 hours ago
PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

3 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

3 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

3 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

3 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

3 hours ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

3 hours ago

More Stories From World