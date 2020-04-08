Thailand Records 111 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 111 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count now nearing 2,400 and the death toll growing to 30, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Thailand has registered 111 new cases of infection today. Three more people have died ... All the three persons, whose death from the coronavirus has been registered today, are foreign citizens: a 48-year-old Russian citizen, a 69-year-old Indian citizen and a 69-year-old US citizen," Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at a briefing.

Thailand has so far registered 2,369 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths and 888 recoveries, the spokesman added.

Most of the new patients are linked to the already known infection clusters, but a new group of cases has emerged as well: Thai citizens returning from abroad, including 42 persons arriving from Indonesia.

Wisanuyothin noted that the incidence rate was growing not only in Bangkok, but in Thai provinces as well, with the infection spreading in some of them already faster than in the capital.

The spokesman warned that Phuket province was currently the most dangerous one in terms of risk of contracting the disease.