UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records 111 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Thailand Records 111 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 111 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count now nearing 2,400 and the death toll growing to 30, a spokesman of the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Thailand has registered 111 new cases of infection today. Three more people have died ... All the three persons, whose death from the coronavirus has been registered today, are foreign citizens: a 48-year-old Russian citizen, a 69-year-old Indian citizen and a 69-year-old US citizen," Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at a briefing.

Thailand has so far registered 2,369 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths and 888 recoveries, the spokesman added.

Most of the new patients are linked to the already known infection clusters, but a new group of cases has emerged as well: Thai citizens returning from abroad, including 42 persons arriving from Indonesia.

Wisanuyothin noted that the incidence rate was growing not only in Bangkok, but in Thai provinces as well, with the infection spreading in some of them already faster than in the capital.

The spokesman warned that Phuket province was currently the most dangerous one in terms of risk of contracting the disease.

Related Topics

India Thailand Russia Died Phuket Bangkok Indonesia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

9 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

10 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.