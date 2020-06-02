Thailand Records First COVID-19 Fatality Since May 25 - Response Center

A coronavirus patient died in Thailand, which is the country's first COVID-19 fatality since May 25, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A coronavirus patient died in Thailand, which is the country's first COVID-19 fatality since May 25, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Today, Thailand has recorded only one case of the coronavirus infection. Unfortunately, one death from the infection has been recorded over the past 24 hours, for the first time since May 25," Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The deceased patient was an 80-year-old Thai national, suffering from asthma, Visanuyothin said. He was admitted to hospital on April 28 with a hip fracture.

"The surgery was successful. However, on May 1, a test confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus infection. The patient died on June 1," Visanuyothin added.

The new patient is a 32-year-old Thai student, who has recently returned from Saudi Arabia, the response center spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded 3,083 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. As many as 2,966 patients have recovered, and 58 fatalities have been registered. Fifty-eight patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.