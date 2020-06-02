UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records First COVID-19 Fatality Since May 25 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Thailand Records First COVID-19 Fatality Since May 25 - Response Center

A coronavirus patient died in Thailand, which is the country's first COVID-19 fatality since May 25, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A coronavirus patient died in Thailand, which is the country's first COVID-19 fatality since May 25, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Today, Thailand has recorded only one case of the coronavirus infection. Unfortunately, one death from the infection has been recorded over the past 24 hours, for the first time since May 25," Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The deceased patient was an 80-year-old Thai national, suffering from asthma, Visanuyothin said. He was admitted to hospital on April 28 with a hip fracture.

"The surgery was successful. However, on May 1, a test confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus infection. The patient died on June 1," Visanuyothin added.

The new patient is a 32-year-old Thai student, who has recently returned from Saudi Arabia, the response center spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded 3,083 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. As many as 2,966 patients have recovered, and 58 fatalities have been registered. Fifty-eight patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Related Topics

Thailand Student Died Saudi Arabia April May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

1 minute ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

1 minute ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil Fro ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.