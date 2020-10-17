Thailand Records First Domestic COVID-19 Cases in Over 1 Month - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Thailand on Saturday registered domestic cases of the coronavirus infection for the first time since September 10, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The infections were reported in the city of Mae Sot that borders Myanmar.

A Myanmar couple ” a 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man ” living in Thailand were visited by their son living in Myanmar, who tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days later. The other three patients are the couple's relatives, the ministry added.

Given the update, over the past four months, Thailand has registered only seven local infections, with two of them being registered in September. All other cases have been imported.

So far, Thailand has confirmed over 3,600 cases ” the lowest number of infections among Asian states ” including 3,478 recoveries and 59 fatalities.