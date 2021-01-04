UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records Highest Daily Spike In COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Thailand records highest daily spike in COVID-19 infections

Thailand confirmed Monday a new high of coronavirus infection at 745 cases, mostly domestic ones, official data showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand confirmed Monday a new high of coronavirus infection at 745 cases, mostly domestic ones, official data showed.

Of the total new cases, 729 were local infections, 577 of which referred to Myanmar migrants in Samut Sakhon province, where the pandemic has spread since late last month, and 16 others were detected from quarantine facilities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA's spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said these migrant workers and their family members have been found in densely-resided neighborhoods of the pandemic-spreading province, thus being at high risk of infection.

So far, the domestic infection has been officially reported in 54 Thai provinces, 28 of which have been declared areas under maximum control, effective from Monday, the spokesman said.

Thailand has so far reported 8,439 cases of infection, 6,379 of which were reported as domestic infection while 2,060 others referred to those who had returned from abroad, Taweesin said.

Of that total, 4,352 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 4,022 others are currently hospitalized and 65 fatalities have been reported so far, including a 56-year-old Thai male, who was pronounced dead at a hospital in Bangkok on Sunday, Taweesin said.

Related Topics

Dead Thailand Male Samut Sakhon Bangkok Myanmar Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vietnam to receive 30M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

3 minutes ago

Gaddafi Supporters Should Be Let Participate in Li ..

3 minutes ago

China to increase efforts to cut carbon emissions: ..

3 minutes ago

Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed ..

3 minutes ago

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.