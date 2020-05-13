UrduPoint.com
Wed 13th May 2020

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for 1st Time Since Onset of Outbreak

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Thailand has registered no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the very first time since the coronavirus epidemic broke out in the country, a spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Thaweesin Visanuyothin, said on Wednesday, adding that there were no deaths recorded either.

On Tuesday, the coronavirus case count in Thailand rose by two to 3,018 and the death toll of 56 remained unchanged for the past couple of days.

"Today there was not a single case of infection registered in Thailand, for the first time since the pandemic [started]. Also, no deaths from infection have been recorded over the past day," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

A total of 2,844 patients have recovered, while 117 are remaining in hospitals, according to the spokesman.

The health official noted that the absence of new cases did not mean the pandemic was over and the life was back to normal.

"This does not mean that we can relax. The pandemic is not over yet. Today we have no cases, but many more people are in a state quarantine after returning from abroad, and new cases are possible among them. We also cannot exclude new infections that will be detected by testing certain populations or as a result of epidemiological investigations," Visanuyothin added.

Thailand was one of the first countries outside China to confirm coronavirus infections within its borders but has managed to keep the infections under control.

The country began a first phase of reopening businesses on May 3 and plans to fully open the country for tourism in the near future.

