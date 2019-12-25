UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Thailand Reduces Fuel Costs During New Year Holidays - Energy Ministry

The Thai authorities are cutting retail prices for biodiesel and gasohol during the New Year period as part of a holiday gift to citizens, the country's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Thai authorities are cutting retail prices for biodiesel and gasohol during the New Year period as part of a holiday gift to citizens, the country's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The one-baht (3.3 cents) reduction will be effective across the country from December 26 through January 10. The price for one liter of the most popular gasohol, E20, will drop from 80 to 76.7 cents, which will mean a five-dollar economy per tank of an average passenger car.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported that the reduction in fuel prices had initially been planned for December 25, but was postponed, because the ministry's buildings caught fire, rendering officials unable to conduct a meeting and approve the decision on the matter.

As in previous years, during the New Year period from December 28 to January 4, toll roads leading to the eastern coast of Thailand and Bangkok Outer Ring Road will be cost-free.

