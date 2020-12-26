Thailand Registers 110 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 6,000 - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Thailand on Saturday registered 110 new cases of COVID-19 with most new infections linked to an outbreak in the Samut Sakhon province.

According to the country's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), this takes the overall tally in the country to 6,020 of whom 4,152 have recovered while the death toll remained unchanged at 60.

The outbreak was detected earlier in the week and is believed to have been imported by migrant workers from neighboring Myanmar but now appears to be spreading to other parts of the country, CCSA Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin told a briefing.

A day prior, the spokesman said Thailand may face a new lockdown by March unless citizens adhered to coronavirus rules.

Thailand has largely averted an explosive spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic along with Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.