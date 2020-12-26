UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Registers 110 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 6,000 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Thailand Registers 110 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 6,000 - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Thailand on Saturday registered 110 new cases of COVID-19 with most new infections linked to an outbreak in the Samut Sakhon province.

According to the country's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), this takes the overall tally in the country to 6,020 of whom 4,152 have recovered while the death toll remained unchanged at 60.

The outbreak was detected earlier in the week and is believed to have been imported by migrant workers from neighboring Myanmar but now appears to be spreading to other parts of the country, CCSA Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin told a briefing.

A day prior, the spokesman said Thailand may face a new lockdown by March unless citizens adhered to coronavirus rules.

Thailand has largely averted an explosive spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic along with Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Myanmar Cambodia Laos Vietnam March May From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 December 2020

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

10 hours ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

11 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

12 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.