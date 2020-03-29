Thailand Registers 143 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Over Past Day - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Thailand has recorded 143 new coronavirus cases and one related death over the past day, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday, noting that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,388.

"Thailand registers 143 new cases of infection, now the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the epidemic in Thailand stands at 1,388 people," Wisanuyothin told reporters, adding that the seventh patient had died of the disease in the country.

According to the CCSA spokesman, the infection has already spread to almost all provinces of the country.

On March 26, the authorities of Thailand completely shut the country's borders to prevent the further spread of the disease. Exceptions were made for people who have a special permit from the prime minister or other officials; diplomats; international organization staffers; and other categories.