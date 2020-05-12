Thailand Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, No Deaths - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Thailand registered just two new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 3,018 infections while no new deaths leaves the total at 56, the Thai health ministry said Tuesday.

"Two new cases of coronavirus infections were registered today.

No deaths have been registered over the past day," Thaweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said.

Visanuyothin added that 2,798 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Thailand was one of the first countries outside China to confirm coronavirus infections within its borders but has managed to keep the infections under control.

The country began a first phase of reopening businesses on May 3 and plans to fully open the country for tourism in the near future.