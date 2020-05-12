UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, No Deaths - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Thailand Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, No Deaths - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Thailand registered just two new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 3,018 infections while no new deaths leaves the total at 56, the Thai health ministry said Tuesday.

"Two new cases of coronavirus infections were registered today.

No deaths have been registered over the past day," Thaweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said.

Visanuyothin added that 2,798 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Thailand was one of the first countries outside China to confirm coronavirus infections within its borders but has managed to keep the infections under control.

The country began a first phase of reopening businesses on May 3 and plans to fully open the country for tourism in the near future.

Related Topics

Thailand China May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

9 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.