Thailand Registers 30 New Cases Of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Thai health authorities have registered 30 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 177, Health Ministry spokeswoman Taweesilp Witsanuyotin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"All new patients were hospitalized in infectious units on strict quarantine, all of them were infected from people already infected. They were placed in strict quarantine immediately after the hospitalization of patients they had come into contact with," the spokeswoman said.

On Monday, the spokesman for the Thai prime minister's office said that the country had canceled events for the national holiday of Songkran, which was set to take place from April 13-15.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 180,000 people in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed to be infected, the majority of them have recovered, but more than 7,000 people have died.

