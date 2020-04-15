UrduPoint.com
Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths - Health Official

Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Thailand confirmed 30 new coronavirus cases and two deaths of COVID-19 carriers, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Wednesday.

"Today, 30 new infections have been reported.

Two more people have died from COVID-19," Visanuyothin said.

The health official added that the total tally of cases reached 2,643 in Thailand, and the death toll climbed to 43. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries increased to 1,497.

According to Visanuyothin, the overall number of active cases has been growing only slightly or even staying at the same level for the last few days.

