Thailand Registers 33 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatalities In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Thailand Registers 33 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 33 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,733 Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Saturday, adding that no new deaths were reported in the given period.

"Today, 33 new infections have been registered in Thailand and not a single death, the absence of fatalities is happening for the first time in a few days," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Thailand reached 2,733 and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities remains 47.

Meanwhile, 1,789 people have fully recovered from the disease.

"I must note that the proportion of deaths from the total number of cases in Thailand is 1.7 percent, much lower than in many other countries where this figure varies between 3.5 percent and 4 percent," the health official added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

