Thailand Registers 45 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

A further 45 positive tests for COVID-19 and two deaths have been registered in Thailand over the past 24 hours, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) A further 45 positive tests for COVID-19 and two deaths have been registered in Thailand over the past 24 hours, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Saturday.

According to the medical authorities, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country since the start of the outbreak now stands at 2,518.

The death toll is currently 35, and 1,135 people who have tested positive for the disease have recovered.

On Monday, the Thai government extended a ban on the arrival of international flights at the country's airports until April 18 due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease.

Hundreds of Russian tourists have been evacuated from Thailand in recent days by the country's flag carrier Aeroflot.

