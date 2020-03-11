Thailand Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total Number to 59 - Health Ministry

Thailand has confirmed six more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, which brings the total number to 59, Sophon Iamsirithavorn, director of the infectious disease division of the disease control department, said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Thailand has confirmed six more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, which brings the total number to 59, Sophon Iamsirithavorn, director of the infectious disease division of the disease control department, said on Wednesday.

The official told reporters that one COVID-19 patient died, 34 recovered, and 24 people were still in hospitals.

Among the six new cases, two are workers at the Bangkok airport, one of which is an immigration police officer.

"The third patient, a 25-year-old Thai citizen, an engineer who did not leave the country, was probably infected during one of his trips to Thai places often visited by foreigners.

He went to a private hospital with pneumonia," Iamsirithavorn said.

Another patient, a 27-year-old Thai national, was infected in South Korea, from where she has recently returned. The fifth patient is a 40-year-old citizen, who returned from Japan. A 36-year-old businessman from Singapore, who owns a company in Thailand, has also tested positive for coronavirus, according to the health official.

To date, the total number of cases worldwide is at 119,132, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The number of global deaths from the disease has reached 4,284, and over 65,000 patients have recovered.