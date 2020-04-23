Thailand Registers Lowest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Outbreak

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Thailand has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in the country since the start of the outbreak, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Thursday, adding that the total toll now amounts to 2,839.

On Wednesday, Visanuyothin said that the daily increase in COVID-19 patients was 15 and the overall number of cases amounted to 2,826, with 49 fatalities and 2,352 recoveries.

"The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic in our country is now 2,839 people, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 50, a total of 2,430 people fully recovered," the spokesman said at a briefing.

Visanuyothin said that Thursday saw the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, while the highest was observed in mid-March.

"Today we have the lowest number of cases per day in a long time. Let me remind you that the highest number of infected people per day ” more than 180 people ” was in Thailand in mid-March," he stated.

According to Visanuyothin, since the country's authorities declared the curfew on April 3, a total of 16,179 people across Thailand were arrested for violating it.