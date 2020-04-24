UrduPoint.com
Thailand Registers No Coronavirus Deaths, 15 New Cases In Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:19 PM

Thailand registered 15 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and no new deaths, taking the national total to 2,854 infections and 50 deaths, the Thai health ministry said Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Thailand registered 15 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and no new deaths, taking the national total to 2,854 infections and 50 deaths, the Thai health ministry said Friday.

According to the daily update published by the ministry, 314 patients remain in hospitals while 2,490 have been discharged with recoveries.

"This is something to be very encouraged by... I want to thank the public for following the government's guidelines," Thaweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, according to the Thai Inquirer news site.

The spokesman said that Thailand was testing over 2,000 people a day with a capacity of testing 20,000.

This brings the daily rate of infection to the lowest it has been since mid-March.

