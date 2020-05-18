Thailand Reopens Schools on July 1 as Part of COVID-19 Restrictions Lifting - Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) All the Thai schools, closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on July 1 and regular classes will resume, education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said on Monday.

"This is the final decision, all the schools across the country will open their doors again on July 1," Nataphol said, as aired by the state NBT broadcaster.

If the epidemiological situation deteriorates, schools will likely switch to online classes again, the minister added.

"If the epidemiological situation aggravates in a region, we will implement measures to contain the spreading of the infection and we will likely switch schools to the online regime again if the situation becomes menacing," the minister specified, adding that the entire secondary school system will not go online anyway.

Thailand's school year usually starts in May and ends in late February, with two vacations: from the end of September to mid-October, and from early March to early May, which is the hottest period in Thailand.

To contain the spreading of COVID-19, classes in all the schools across the country have been moved online. The Education Ministry has even launched a special broadcaster for school children who have no smart phones or personal computers.

Thailand proceeded on Sunday to the second stage of coronavirus-related restrictions relaxation, opening shopping malls, some sports facilities and restaurants.

The country has confirmed 3,031 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 56 fatalities and 2,857 recoveries. On Monday, Thailand registered three new cases. As many as 118 COVID-19 patients are currently treated in Thai hospitals.