Thailand Reports 130 New COVID-19 Cases, First Thai Doctor Killed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday reported 130 new COVID-19 infections and one more death, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new of cases, 116 were domestic infections and 14 others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Those domestic cases included 71 in Samut Sakhon, seven in Bangkok and 38 in other provinces, the spokeswoman said.

The fatality reported on Friday was Dr. Panya Harnphanitphan, the first Thai doctor killed by the virus.

The doctor had contracted COVID-19 due to close contact with his infected patients. The death of the 66-year old man took the death toll in the country to 83, Apisamai said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,241 cases of infection, 22,562 of which were reported as domestic while 2,679 others referred to those who had returned from abroad.

So far, 24,070 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,088 others are currently hospitalized.

