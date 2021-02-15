Thailand reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Monday confirmed 143 cases of coronavirus infection and two fatalities, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 132 were domestic ones and 11 others referred to imported infections, the CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Sixty-nine of the local cases reported in Samut Sakhon province and another 50 were in Pathum Thani province, Apisamai added.

The two new fatalities were a 78-year-old Thai male in Samut Sakhon and a 62-year-old Thai male in Ubon Ratchathani, raising the death toll to 82, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 24,714 cases of infection, 22,067 of which were reported as domestic while 2,647 others referred to those who had returned from abroad.

So far, 22,883 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,749 others are currently hospitalized.

