Thailand reports 144 new COVID-19 infections

Thailand on Monday confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19, mostly local infections, official data showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Monday confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19, mostly local infections, official data showed.

Of the new cases, 115 were local infections, 14 others were Myanmar migrant workers and 15 were under quarantine upon arrival from abroad, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was under house quarantine for 14 days after a Sunday meeting with the Samut Sakhon provincial governor, who was confirmed as being infected on Monday.

Several other senior public health officials, who also attended the meeting in Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak was first detected, are considered being at risk of infection and will be tested for COVID-19 soon.

The number of the country's total confirmed cases rose to 6,285 on Monday, according to the CCSA. The number was less than 4,300 before the outbreak in Samut Sakhon in mid-December.