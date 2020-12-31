UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 194 New COVID-19 Infections, 6,884 In Total

Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Thailand reports 194 new COVID-19 infections, 6,884 in total

Thailand on Thursday recorded 194 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases to 6,884, official data showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Thursday recorded 194 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases to 6,884, official data showed.

Of the new cases, 181 were domestic ones, including nine Myanmar migrants linked to pandemic-spreading Samut Sakhon, and 13 others were under quarantine upon arrival from abroad, according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Of the total tally, 4,869 were local infections, with 1,392 detected among Myanmar migrants, while 2,015 others were quarantined arrivals, Taweesin said.

The official data showed 4,240 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 2,583 others are currently hospitalized and 61 fatalities have been reported so far.

More Stories From World

