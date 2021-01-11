Thailand reports 249 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Thailand on Monday reported 249 new COVID-19 cases, including a nine-month-old infant, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Monday reported 249 new COVID-19 cases, including a nine-month-old infant, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 224 were local infections while 25 others were those in quarantine upon arrival from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a daily press conference.

The case of the nine-month-old was reported in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak was first detected in mid-December and now has confirmed more than 3,000 cases, Taweesin said.

Monday's tally has brought Thailand's total caseloads to 10,547, with more than 6,000 of those infections being reported since mid-December, according to the CCSA.

Of that total, 6,566 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,914 others are currently hospitalized and 67 fatalities have been reported so far, Taweesin said.

