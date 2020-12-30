Thailand reports 250 new cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Wednesday recorded 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 241 of which were local infections, official data showed.

The new cases included two Myanmar migrant workers in the Samut Sakhon province, where the country's latest outbreak was first detected, and nine others in quarantine upon arrival from abroad, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), told a daily news briefing.

The latest daily spike raised the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections to 6,690, with 3,305 of them being local infections, 1,383 being reported in Myanmar migrants, and 2,002 being imported cases, the CCSA spokesman said.

Of the total, 4,212 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 2,417 are currently hospitalized and 61 fatalities have been reported so far, Taweesin said.

He said that 48 provinces in Thailand have so far reported confirmed cases of COVID-19