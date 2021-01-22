Thailand reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, mostly via active testing

Thailand confirmed 309 coronavirus cases on Friday, mostly via active testing, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Jan. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand confirmed 309 coronavirus cases on Friday, mostly via active testing, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total new cases, 297 were domestic ones while 12 others were those who had returned from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The new local infections included 217 of those who have tested positive via active testing conducted by mobile units at factories and communities mostly in Samut Sakhon province and Bangkok, Taweesin added.

Meanwhile, Taweesin himself on Friday took a COVID-19 test since a news anchorman of a government-run tv channel, who he has worked with during the daily briefing, was a close contact with a confirmed case.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has permitted 13 businesses to reopen since Friday, including gaming centers, beauty salons, fitness centers, among others, due to a recent decline of new infections in the capital city.

Thailand has so far confirmed 13,104 cases of infection, including 10,224 recoveries and 71 deaths, while 2,809 others are currently hospitalized, the spokesman said.