UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 309 New COVID-19 Cases, Mostly Via Active Testing

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:22 PM

Thailand reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, mostly via active testing

Thailand confirmed 309 coronavirus cases on Friday, mostly via active testing, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Jan. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand confirmed 309 coronavirus cases on Friday, mostly via active testing, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total new cases, 297 were domestic ones while 12 others were those who had returned from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The new local infections included 217 of those who have tested positive via active testing conducted by mobile units at factories and communities mostly in Samut Sakhon province and Bangkok, Taweesin added.

Meanwhile, Taweesin himself on Friday took a COVID-19 test since a news anchorman of a government-run tv channel, who he has worked with during the daily briefing, was a close contact with a confirmed case.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has permitted 13 businesses to reopen since Friday, including gaming centers, beauty salons, fitness centers, among others, due to a recent decline of new infections in the capital city.

Thailand has so far confirmed 13,104 cases of infection, including 10,224 recoveries and 71 deaths, while 2,809 others are currently hospitalized, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Thailand Mobile Samut Sakhon Bangkok TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 9,928 in ..

4 seconds ago

PAF wins friendly hockey match

5 seconds ago

Russia 'welcomes' Biden proposal to extend New STA ..

7 seconds ago

Imran Nazir ready to serve as cricket coach, wants ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet committee takes notice of encroachments on ..

1 minute ago

White House Resubscribes to NYT, Washington Post A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.