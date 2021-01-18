Thailand reports 369 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Thailand on Monday recorded 369 new cases of COVID-19, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Thailand on Monday recorded 369 new cases of COVID-19, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total new cases, 357 were domestic infections while 12 others were reported in arrivals from abroad who tested positive after entering Thailand, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

A total of 269 local infections have been detected in Samut Sakhon, mostly being migrants, Apisamai said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 12,423 coronavirus infections, 10,134 of them being officially reported as domestic cases, she said.

So far in Thailand, 9,206 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,147 others are currently being treated in hospitals. The country's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic currently stands at 70, showed the official data.

