Thailand reports 382 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Monday reported 382 more confirmed cases of corona-virus infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total, 360 were Myanmar migrant workers, who have tested positive at mobile testing units conducted by public health officials in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest COVID-19 outbreak originated.

Twenty-two other cases included 14 local infections, and eight imported cases. Of the 14 local infections, 11 were reported as Thai vendors and one Laotian employee at the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, according to the CCSA report.

A further increase of cases is expected as many test results are still outstanding, a local health official said earlier.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 5,289 cases, including 4,053 patients, who have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, and 1,176 others, who are currently hospitalized, and 60 fatalities, according to the CCSA.