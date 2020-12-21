UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 382 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:31 PM

Thailand reports 382 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Monday reported 382 more confirmed cases of corona-virus infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Monday reported 382 more confirmed cases of corona-virus infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total, 360 were Myanmar migrant workers, who have tested positive at mobile testing units conducted by public health officials in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest COVID-19 outbreak originated.

Twenty-two other cases included 14 local infections, and eight imported cases. Of the 14 local infections, 11 were reported as Thai vendors and one Laotian employee at the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, according to the CCSA report.

A further increase of cases is expected as many test results are still outstanding, a local health official said earlier.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 5,289 cases, including 4,053 patients, who have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, and 1,176 others, who are currently hospitalized, and 60 fatalities, according to the CCSA.

Related Topics

Thailand Mobile Samut Sakhon Myanmar Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

48 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

48 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

57 minutes ago

Two accused of fraud case convicted

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.