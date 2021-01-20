UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 59 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

Thailand on Wednesday reported 59 cases of COVID-19 and one more death, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 59 cases of COVID-19 and one more death, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 51 were domestic infections and eight others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

The domestic cases were detected by mobile public health units in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and several other provinces, according to the CCSA spokeswoman.

The new fatality was a 48-year-old Thai woman, who had made close contact with Myanmar migrants in Thailand's western border district of Mae Sot, Apisamai said.

Thailand has confirmed 12,653 infections, including 9,621 recoveries and 71 deaths, while 2,961 others are currently hospitalized, she said.

