UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports Several Patients Infected With 2 COVID-19 Strains At Once

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:32 PM

Thailand Reports Several Patients Infected With 2 COVID-19 Strains at Once

Thailand has detected several cases of infection with two coronavirus strains, namely, Delta and Alpha, at once in the same individual, the director general of the health ministry's department of medical sciences said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Thailand has detected several cases of infection with two coronavirus strains, namely, Delta and Alpha, at once in the same individual, the director general of the health ministry's department of medical sciences said on Monday.

"Today there is interesting information: during mass testing at one of the large camp-dormitories of construction workers in Bangkok, cases of mixed infection were detected, with two strains - Alpha and Delta - simultaneously in one patient. There are seven such patients," Supakit Sirilak told a press conference.

The patients have not yet shown any serious symptoms. Thus, the "mixed" infection does not mean a more severe course of the disease, the doctor noted.

Such "hybrid" infections may occur in crowded communities where there is mass infection, he went on, adding that similar cases have been also detected in other countries.

In Thailand, the Delta strain seems to be replacing the Alpha strain, which was more common in previous months. Delta now prevails in 60 out of 77 Thai provinces. The so-called Beta coronavirus mutation has been spreading in the country's far south, according to Sirilak.

Last week, Thailand's coronavirus response center announced the toughening of restrictions in the country over a rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The highly infected areas are under curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Monday. Such measures as the closure of malls and non-grocery stores, transfer of employees of certain facilities to remote work, and a travel ban between provinces have also been introduced.

Related Topics

Thailand Doctor Same Bangkok May From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

ADP fines 5,177 motorists for hiding licence plate ..

8 minutes ago

River Chenab likely to attain high flood in next 2 ..

5 minutes ago

World Population Day observed

5 minutes ago

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-take ..

5 minutes ago

A minor girl killed by crocodile in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Chief Secretary warns for sealing marriage halls, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.