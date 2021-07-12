Thailand Reports Several Patients Infected With 2 COVID-19 Strains at Once

(@FahadShabbir)

Thailand has detected several cases of infection with two coronavirus strains, namely, Delta and Alpha, at once in the same individual, the director general of the health ministry's department of medical sciences said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Thailand has detected several cases of infection with two coronavirus strains, namely, Delta and Alpha, at once in the same individual, the director general of the health ministry's department of medical sciences said on Monday.

"Today there is interesting information: during mass testing at one of the large camp-dormitories of construction workers in Bangkok, cases of mixed infection were detected, with two strains - Alpha and Delta - simultaneously in one patient. There are seven such patients," Supakit Sirilak told a press conference.

The patients have not yet shown any serious symptoms. Thus, the "mixed" infection does not mean a more severe course of the disease, the doctor noted.

Such "hybrid" infections may occur in crowded communities where there is mass infection, he went on, adding that similar cases have been also detected in other countries.

In Thailand, the Delta strain seems to be replacing the Alpha strain, which was more common in previous months. Delta now prevails in 60 out of 77 Thai provinces. The so-called Beta coronavirus mutation has been spreading in the country's far south, according to Sirilak.

Last week, Thailand's coronavirus response center announced the toughening of restrictions in the country over a rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The highly infected areas are under curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Monday. Such measures as the closure of malls and non-grocery stores, transfer of employees of certain facilities to remote work, and a travel ban between provinces have also been introduced.