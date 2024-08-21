Open Menu

Thailand Reports Suspected Case Of New Mpox Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Thailand on Wednesday reported a suspected first case of the new more dangerous strain of mpox, which the World Health Organization has declared a global public health emergency.

The patient landed in Bangkok on August 14 and was sent to hospital with mpox symptoms the following morning, said Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, head of the kingdom's Department of Disease Control.

Laboratory tests are underway to confirm the strain, but officials believe it to be from Clade 1.

The infected person, a 66-year-old European who travelled to Thailand from an African country, has been quarantined.

"We have done a test and they definitely have mpox and it's definitely not Clade 2," Thongchai told AFP.

"We are convinced the person has the Clade 1 variant, but we have to wait to see the final result in the lab for two more days."

Health officials are monitoring 42 people who came into close contact with the patient, Thongchai told a news conference.

Mpox cases and deaths are surging in Africa, where outbreaks have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda since July.

