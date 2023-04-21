Thailand-Russia Scientific Cooperation Unaffected by Global Tensions - Official

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The scientific cooperation between Russia and Thailand has not been impacted by the global tensions, National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand Deputy Director Wiphu Rujopakarn told Sputnik.

When asked whether the current tensions in the world affect Thailand's cooperation with Russia, Rujopakarn noted that at the scientific level he would say "no.

"

"It does not affect astronomer-to-astronomer cooperation from Thailand to Russia. Absolutely not," Rujopakarn said.

Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine has led to a financial and diplomatic boycott of Russia by the collective West as well as calls for NATO to militarize its eastern flank.

Rujopakarn spoke with Sputnik on the margins of the 38th annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.