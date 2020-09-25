UrduPoint.com
Thailand, Russia Should Revive Economies Before Return To $10Bln Trade Target - Ambassador

Thailand and Russia should ensure the recovery of their economies before rebounding their bilateral trade, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuing the $10 billion target, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik

"Trade has indeed slowed down between our countries due to the pandemic, especially our tourism and service sector, which has cost our economic growth to reach an estimate of -8.5 percent. I believe, as of now, it is time for both of our countries to strengthen back our internal situation in order to bring back market resilience before we can return to our former goal of achieving bilateral trade volume of $10 billion," Upatising said.

According to the ambassador, although the pandemic has seen many offline meetings between Thailand and Russia canceled, the two sides have stayed in touch through teleconferences and virtual forums thanks to efforts from both governments and the private sector.

"I am confident that the pandemic will not stop the plan to further strengthen our relations through dialogues, but will be a time to work on our papers and plan our policies to further enhance our cooperation when the pandemic subsides," Upatising said.

In 2015, Thailand and Russia agreed to increase bilateral trade from $5 billion to $10 billion annually. The countries initially planned to reach the target already in 2016.

