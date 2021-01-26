Thailand sees biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed a record daily tally of 959 cases of corona-virus infection, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday confirmed a record daily tally of 959 cases of corona-virus infection, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 937 were domestic ones and 22 others were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a daily briefing.

The domestic cases included 914 which were reported in Samut Sakhon by local authorities on Monday, from where the domestic spread has been reported since last month, Taweesin said.

Most of the cases in the province were found through active testing conducted with Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals, the spokesman added.

The total number of confirmed infections in Thailand stands at 14,646 so far. Altogether 10,892 patients have fully recovered while 3,679 others are currently hospitalized with 75 fatalities, Taweesin said.