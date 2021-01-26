UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Sees Biggest Daily Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

Thailand sees biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed a record daily tally of 959 cases of corona-virus infection, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday confirmed a record daily tally of 959 cases of corona-virus infection, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 937 were domestic ones and 22 others were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a daily briefing.

The domestic cases included 914 which were reported in Samut Sakhon by local authorities on Monday, from where the domestic spread has been reported since last month, Taweesin said.

Most of the cases in the province were found through active testing conducted with Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals, the spokesman added.

The total number of confirmed infections in Thailand stands at 14,646 so far. Altogether 10,892 patients have fully recovered while 3,679 others are currently hospitalized with 75 fatalities, Taweesin said.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Myanmar From

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

15 minutes ago

National COVID positivity surges at 4.4 percent; 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender nabbed in muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports decline 5.03% in 1st half of FY 2 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.