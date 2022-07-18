UrduPoint.com

Thailand Sees Rise In Severe COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

The number of severe COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Thailand has increased slightly, fuelled by the Omicron sub-variants and the country's long holidays

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The number of severe COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Thailand has increased slightly, fuelled by the Omicron sub-variants and the country's long holidays.

The majority of the critical cases and people on ventilators are found in the capital Bangkok and neighboring provinces, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said at a press conference Monday.

He said most of the new cases detected last week were among high-risk groups, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, of which many were either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

A high volume of inter-provincial traveling during the recent holidays could have led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, and requires further monitoring, Opas added.

The Thai cabinet on Monday approved nearly 4 billion Baht (around 110 million U.S. Dollars) for the procurement of COVID-19 medicines and medical supplies to prepare for a potential outbreak.

Thailand on Monday reported 1,814 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, which excluded those who tested positive with rapid antigen test kits.

Related Topics

Thailand Holidays Bangkok Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

23 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 New EU Sanctions Target 48 People, Including Russi ..

New EU Sanctions Target 48 People, Including Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Szi ..

2 minutes ago
 19 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

19 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab for better training, education of ..

Governor Punjab for better training, education of youth

2 minutes ago
 VC Agriculture Uni stresses educational trips for ..

VC Agriculture Uni stresses educational trips for better learning

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.