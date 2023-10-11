Open Menu

Thailand Set To Deploy SMS Emergency Alerts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Thailand set to deploy SMS emergency alerts

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Thailand is poised to deploy emergency alerts to mobile phones using a short messaging service (SMS), government officials said Tuesday, an immediate response following a deadly shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall last week.

A location-based emergency warning system is now ready for deployment after government agencies and telecom operators last week successfully conducted trials of SMS alerts, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The SMS warning is a short-term solution for direct notification of public emergencies, he said, adding that advanced cell broadcast technology, which transmits alerts to all devices connected to mobile networks in a specific target region, will be put in place in the long run.

Related Topics

Thailand Technology Mobile Bangkok SMS All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

4 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

27 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

41 minutes ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

56 minutes ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

1 hour ago
Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

1 hour ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

13 hours ago

More Stories From World