Thailand set to deploy SMS emergency alerts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Thailand is poised to deploy emergency alerts to mobile phones using a short messaging service (SMS), government officials said Tuesday, an immediate response following a deadly shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall last week.

A location-based emergency warning system is now ready for deployment after government agencies and telecom operators last week successfully conducted trials of SMS alerts, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The SMS warning is a short-term solution for direct notification of public emergencies, he said, adding that advanced cell broadcast technology, which transmits alerts to all devices connected to mobile networks in a specific target region, will be put in place in the long run.