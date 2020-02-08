Thailand Shooting Victims Now at 17, Shots Heard in Mall Where Hostages Held - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The number of victims of Saturday's shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand has risen to 17, an unnamed official in an emergency services dispatch center said, as cited by local media.

According to the Bangkok Times, the official said there were "17 deaths, 14 wounded.

"

Shots have been heard from the shopping mall where the attacker is said to be holding up to 16 hostages, according to local media sources.

It was earlier reported that the attacker, a soldier, had killed 12 people and set off an explosion by firing at a gas cylinder in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.