UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Shooting Victims Now At 17, Shots Heard In Mall Where Hostages Held - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Thailand Shooting Victims Now at 17, Shots Heard in Mall Where Hostages Held - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The number of victims of Saturday's shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand has risen to 17, an unnamed official in an emergency services dispatch center said, as cited by local media.

According to the Bangkok Times, the official said there were "17 deaths, 14 wounded.

"

Shots have been heard from the shopping mall where the attacker is said to be holding up to 16 hostages, according to local media sources.

It was earlier reported that the attacker, a soldier, had killed 12 people and set off an explosion by firing at a gas cylinder in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Related Topics

Firing Thailand Nakhon Ratchasima Bangkok Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.